DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to the scene on John Glenn Road shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday, March 21.

The Dayton Fire Department reported that everyone made it out of the home and there were no injuries.

Dayton Fire also said that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators were called to the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.