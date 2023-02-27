BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A family and their pet made it out safely after a Beavercreek house caught fire overnight.

According to Beavercreek fire crews on the scene, the fire began shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at a house on Frostwood Drive.

The homeowners were reportedly getting ready for bed when they smelled smoke.

All four people in the home and a pet were able to make it out safely.

The extent of the fire is unknown at this time, however, pictures from the scene show heavy damage to the garage.