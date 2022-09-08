DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No one was injured after a two-story house fire in Dayton Wednesday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a home near Davis Avenue and Gilbert Avenue. Fire crews on scene reported that the house was vacant and that there were no injuries.

Crews took an aggressive attack on the fire, reporting that it was difficult to fight it due to overgrown trees and plants. 2 NEWS crews at the scene said that fire crews could be seen cutting down limbs to access the home.

There is no information on what led up to the fire at this time.