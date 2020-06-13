MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a machinery fire at the Fuyao glass plant Friday night.
It happened just after 8 p.m. at the facility on West Stroop Road.
Regional Dispatch says no injuries were reported from the incident and the small fire was quickly extinguished.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Child taken to hospital after crash involving medic car
- No injuries after small fire at Fuyao glass plant
- Trump campaign is selling ‘Baby Lives Matter’ onesies
- Search continues for suspect in 2 Dayton area shootings
- Ripe For Business: Napa Valley prepares to reopen