No injuries after small fire at Fuyao glass plant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
genericfire_1520430679471.jpg

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews responded to reports of a machinery fire at the Fuyao glass plant Friday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. at the facility on West Stroop Road.

Regional Dispatch says no injuries were reported from the incident and the small fire was quickly extinguished.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS