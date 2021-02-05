No indictments in death of man who hit Montgomery County deputy with car

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Montgomery County Grand Jury voted not to indict deputies involved in the March 2020 shooting of a suspect who hit them with a vehicle.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday the Grand Jury heard testimony in the case of the March 7, 2020 shooting death of 43-year-old Gray Brown in Harrison Township.

Prosecutors said deputies arrived and noticed a person in the back seat vehicle. When they ordered the person to get out, the person got into the front seat and drove directly toward one of the deputies.

The deputy was hit by the fleeing vehicle and fired a shot as he drove away, killing the suspect.

The two deputies immediately began providing CPR and first aid to him until medics from the Harrison Township Fire Department arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Prosecutor’s Office said this case was handled and presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury by a Special Assistant Prosecuting Attorney from an outside county. Upon consideration of all the testimony and evidence, the Grand Jury returned a no true bill, finding that the deputy acted lawfully under the circumstances.