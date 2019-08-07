No indictment against officer in Buck Creek State Park shooting

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Grand Jury in Clark County has declined to indict a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy after an officer-involved shooting at Buck Creek State Park in June.

Deputy Justin Nawman was patrolling the park when he saw Michael Spencer, who had blood on his hands and neck, handling a knife as he was pacing the tree line.

Nawman requested backup, prompting officers and deputies with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Clark County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the scene.

The officers had a taser, a bean bag shotgun, and a handgun drawn.

Spencer was not responding to officers’ calls to drop the knife. They tried to engage him multiple times, asking what he wanted and what they could do for him.

After several minutes of pacing, Spencer ran at Deputy Nawman with the knife, prompting Deputy Nawman to shoot him. The taser and bean bag shotgun were fired at him as well. As a result of the shooting, Spencer died.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that with the criminal aspect now complete, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office was going to conduct an internal investigation.

