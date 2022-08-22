MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities say alcohol may have played a role in the fiery crash that left a driver dead on Saturday.

Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene of a crash on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a single car fully engulfed in flames.

After crews had extinguished the fire, they found the driver dead in the driver’s seat.

Authorities said they do not believe this incident was caused by foul play, and that alcohol may have played a role in the crash. The investigation is still ongoing.

Investigators are currently waiting for the final autopsy report and testing, the release said. At this time, the victim has not yet been positively identified.