No experience needed: DPS to hold bus driver hiring event

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools will hold a bus driver hiring event on Saturday, July 10.

The district said that from noon to 4 p.m., interested candidates can bring their resume and valid driver’s license to Stivers School for the Arts to apply for a job and have an on-the-spot interview.

No prior experience is needed to apply. The district said it will pay for all necessary training. A minimum of 6 hours of work per day is guaranteed.

DPS said drivers will have holidays and summers off, receive sick time and personal leave and are eligible to earn a free college degree.

Bus drivers earn $16.39 an hour once they are fully trained and pass the Civil Service Exam. Trainees are paid $12 an hour but once trained and CDL-certified, they become sub drivers and earn $14 an hour. Once drivers pass the Civil Service Exam, they can be hired on as permanent drivers and make $16.39 an hour.

Applicants must pass a background check and drug/alcohol screening. For more information, interested candidates can visit Daytonpublic.com/careers.