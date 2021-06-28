No experience needed: DPS to hold bus driver hiring event

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools will hold a bus driver hiring event on Saturday, July 10.

The district said that from noon to 4 p.m., interested candidates can bring their resume and valid driver’s license to Stivers School for the Arts to apply for a job and have an on-the-spot interview.

No prior experience is needed to apply. The district said it will pay for all necessary training. A minimum of 6 hours of work per day is guaranteed.

DPS said drivers will have holidays and summers off, receive sick time and personal leave and are eligible to earn a free college degree. 

Bus drivers earn $16.39 an hour once they are fully trained and pass the Civil Service Exam. Trainees are paid $12 an hour but once trained and CDL-certified, they become sub drivers and earn $14 an hour. Once drivers pass the Civil Service Exam, they can be hired on as permanent drivers and make $16.39 an hour.

Applicants must pass a background check and drug/alcohol screening. For more information, interested candidates can visit Daytonpublic.com/careers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Back to Cruising with Help from AAA

10 dead, rescuers continue search with more than 150 people missing

Crews find body believed to be missing 9-year-old girl at Eastwood MetroPark

Bikers stop at Chicago lemonade stand to honor fallen Marine

21-year-old bystander shot in the back in Times Square

More News