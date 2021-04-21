No experience needed: Dayton Public Schools hiring bus drivers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools is looking to hire new and experienced bus drivers, both full-time and part-time.

The district said no prior experience is needed for new drivers and that they are offering paid training at $12 per hour. The board recently approved a bump in trainees pay from $8.70 per hour.

Once training is complete, drivers can start at $16.39 per hour and the district is offering $1,500 as a signing bonus for those hired by June 29.

For more information, or to apply, click here.

