WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) will be performing a natural disaster training exercise on March 30.

According to WPAFB, the Installation Command Center will activate warning sirens, issue notifications over the “Giant Voice” and other communication modes across Areas A and B during the simulated event.

The training exercise could potentially create the following effects:

  • Gate traffic backups or reroutes
  • Emergency response vehicles moving around the base
  • Travel congestion
  • Temporary blockage of some roads
  • Increased security measures
  • “Giant Voice” activation
  • Use of telephone and electronic notification methods

Surrounding communities may hear sirens or other communications but are advised that it is part of an on-base exercise unless otherwise notified.