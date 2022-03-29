WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) will be performing a natural disaster training exercise on March 30.

According to WPAFB, the Installation Command Center will activate warning sirens, issue notifications over the “Giant Voice” and other communication modes across Areas A and B during the simulated event.

The training exercise could potentially create the following effects:

Gate traffic backups or reroutes

Emergency response vehicles moving around the base

Travel congestion

Temporary blockage of some roads

Increased security measures

“Giant Voice” activation

Use of telephone and electronic notification methods

Surrounding communities may hear sirens or other communications but are advised that it is part of an on-base exercise unless otherwise notified.