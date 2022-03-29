WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) will be performing a natural disaster training exercise on March 30.
According to WPAFB, the Installation Command Center will activate warning sirens, issue notifications over the “Giant Voice” and other communication modes across Areas A and B during the simulated event.
The training exercise could potentially create the following effects:
- Gate traffic backups or reroutes
- Emergency response vehicles moving around the base
- Travel congestion
- Temporary blockage of some roads
- Increased security measures
- “Giant Voice” activation
- Use of telephone and electronic notification methods
Surrounding communities may hear sirens or other communications but are advised that it is part of an on-base exercise unless otherwise notified.