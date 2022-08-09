WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be holding its second active shooter training exercise of the year on Wednesday.

According to the base, on Aug. 10 the base will go into full lock-down as part of the training.

“Every facility on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base could be impacted by an active shooter,” said Garth Freund, 88th Inspector General Office program manager. “You can’t assume it will never happen to me.”

The exercise will trigger lockdown notifications via text messages, phone calls and the “Giant Voice.” Some of the other effects of the exercise may include:

Gate traffic delays or rerouting to other entry points

Emergency response vehicles transiting around the base

Congested travel

Temporarily blocked roadways

Increased security measures

Alert sirens

Because this is an exercise, the base reminded individuals to not call 911 or other emergency telephone numbers. Emergency response agencies who would respond in a real-world active shooter scenario have been notified of this training.