DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents may see or hear fighter jets in several areas throughout the morning on Wednesday.

According to the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard, alert fighter jets will conduct a test of the Aerospace Control Alert System on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The 180th Fighter Wing said that those living in or around the Dayton, Middleton, Springfield or Marysville areas may hear or see fighter jets.

These types of exercises are conducted on a routine basis, said the 180th Fighter Wing. These exercises are part of the North American Aerospace Defense Command’s Operation Noble Eagle following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.