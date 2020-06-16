No damage following report of fire near Dayton restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to reports of a possible fire at The Front Row Bar and Grille on Monday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that when firefighters arrived just after 9 p.m. at the scene in the 2400 block of Catalpa Drive, it appeared that someone had set two tires on fire behind the restaurant.
No serious damage or injuries were reported.
