No contract offer after WSU Board of Trustees meeting

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) - After two and a half hours in executive session, the Wright State University Board of Trustees adjourned Tuesday night with no new offer for the faculty union.

The special executive session was scheduled to discuss the faculty strike, according to campus officials.

At the end of the meeting, board chairman Doug Fecher announced no final decision had been made, adding that trustees will continue to work toward a resolution.

After the union and administration met for several hours Sunday and Monday, Rudy Fichtenbaum, the union's chief negotiator, said Tuesday he no longer believes the strike will end this week.

"I'm actually not very optimistic about us moving forward," Fichtenbaum said before the Board of Trustees meeting started.

The two sides made progress at Monday night's negotiating session, Fichtenbaum said, but not as much as the union would have liked. He declined to discuss the issues on which both sides found common ground but said they haven't reached an agreement on health care.

University officials have previously said they want union faculty members to have the same health care plan as all other full-time employees.

"We offered them a path to get to a unified plan," Fichtenbaum said. "For many years, we had a unified plan because the university came and bargained with us."

The university declined to comment Tuesday on where the negotiations stand.

Fichtenbaum said union officials want to continue negotiations, but they're still waiting to hear back from the administration.

"We'll continue to be ready to talk with them, but the ball's in their court," Fichtenbaum said.

The main campus is closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the cold weather, but union members are still willing to meet to resume negotiations, Fichtenbaum said.

The university did not comment further on Tuesday night's meeting.

