No charges yet in Greene County shooting that killed 2

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and BCI are working to learn more details about a shooting on Grinnell Road in Miami Township near Yellow Springs.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday no charges have yet been filed in the double shooting on Grinnell Road February 13.

Greene County Prosecutor Stephen Haller said in a release Tuesday the homeowners who live at the address of the shooting have both given statements but the investigation is ongoing.

Greene County Deputies were called to the 3400 block of Grinnell Road after reports of a shooting at a home. When deputies arrived they found two bodies in the driveway near the street, according to Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer.

Fischer later said the shooting may have been an ambush.

Haller said in a release Tuesday, “there are many interviews to be completed electronic devices to be analyzed and reports to be finalized.” When the investigation is complete the case will be presented to the Greene County Grand Jury to determine if any charges are warranted.

