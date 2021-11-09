MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sherriff’s Office has confirmed that there will be no criminal charges filed against Land of Illusions Adventure Park following the death of a Dayton teen on June 20.

According to a release, a thorough investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined there would be no criminal charges made.

“This incident was tragic. Our continued thoughts are with the family, states Sheriff Jones.

On June 20, 14-year-old Mykiara Jones died of drowning after falling into the water while playing on a water trampoline at Land of Illusion Adventure Park. Her death was ruled an accident.

Mykiara was a student at the Middletown City School District. She was about to be an incoming freshman at Middletown High School.