MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The grand jury voted not to indict the two Moraine police officers involved in a shooting on I-75 in May.

On May 4, the Moraine Police Department was investigating a two-vehicle crash on I-75 north when one of the men involved pointed a gun at the officers. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Elijah Isham.

“They actually checked on him once and were waiting on the fire department to get here, when they got back around the car, they noticed he had a gun at that point,” Moraine Chief Craig Richardson said.

Police attempted to get Isham to drop the weapon and reportedly gave him 41 commands to drop the gun. At one point during the bodycam footage, an officer is heard saying “We don’t want to hurt you, we wanna get you some help.”

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to use less-lethal options to de-escalate the situation, however, Isham did not comply. Two officers, identified as Sgt. Kenneth Lloyd and Officer Jerome Klemmensen, eventually used their service weapons to fire nine shots at Isham, injuring him severely.

Officer Klemmensen can be heard saying “He started pointing it towards me Jay, I did what I had to.”

Lloyd and Klemmensen were both placed on leave following the incident.

Isham was brought to the hospital by paramedics, but he later died of his injuries.

The case was handled by a Special Assistant Prosecutor from a neighboring county, a release said. The prosecutor then presented the case to the grand jury. On June 15, the grand jury voted not to indict Officers Lloyd and Klemmensen.