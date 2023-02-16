DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA is looking to hire!

On Thursday, March 16, the RTA will hold interviews for prospective drivers at the transit center at 2075 Shiloh Springs Rd. in Trotwood.

After an applicant successfully completes an interview, they will be given the opportunity to take a big bus or a smaller non-CDL Connect bus for a test drive. The RTA said trainers will be on hand to ensure the drive goes smoothly.

Interviews will be held from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 16.

Candidates should bring a copy of their resume and must hold a valid driver’s license, the release said. The RTA will train employees and help them to obtain a CDL license, so a CDL is not required to apply.

Non-CDL drivers begin at $15.75 an hour and CDL drivers begin at $18 an hour. After 7 years of employment, the RTA says CDL drivers will make $30 an hour.

The RTA is also looking for diesel mechanics, customer service representatives and transit ambassadors. To apply for open positions online, click here.