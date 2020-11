FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Fairborn City Schools is not providing bus transportation for Fairborn Primary, Fairborn Intermediate, Baker Middle School, and Fairborn High School Monday Nov. 9 through and Tuesday Nov. 10. Career Center students will run on the Fairborn “out of school” schedule.

The district announced remote learning options for families not able to arrange transportation. Fairborn City Schools notified families of this change by phone and email.