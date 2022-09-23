DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department released the results from the two OVI checkpoints held on Thursday.

According to police, the first checkpoint was held at the intersection of East Third St. and Terry St., where 232 drivers drove through the checkpoint.

Of the car that participated in the OVI checkpoint, 34 drivers had suspensions, 13 had no drivers license, 2 children were not wearing seatbelts and 2 had general issues.

The results of the second checkpoint held at the intersection of South Keowee St. at East Fifth St. show 17 drivers were diverted, 8 drivers had suspensions and no driver’s licenses, 1 child was not wearing a seatbelt and 2 other general issues. Over 250 drivers drove through the checkpoint.

No one was charged at Thursday’s OVI checkpoints.