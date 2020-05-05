SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Police say 27-year-old Tyler Fullen was found shot in the 1200 block of South Center Street near West Southern Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. According to a police report, officers rendered first aid until medics arrived, and Fullen was then taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
No suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- No arrests made after deadly Springfield shooting
- Food bank sees sharp increase in demand for assistance
- Governor to announce reopen date for restaurants this week, as the advisory board wraps up
- Kroger limits meat purchases
- Some primary election ballots won’t count due to lack of absentee request