No arrests made after deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Police say 27-year-old Tyler Fullen was found shot in the 1200 block of South Center Street near West Southern Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. According to a police report, officers rendered first aid until medics arrived, and Fullen was then taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield Police.

