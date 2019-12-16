No arrests in Miami Twp. Subway robbery

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Township restaurant was robbed Sunday night.

Police say two women wearing masks went into the Subway store on Springboro Pike around 7:30 pm Sunday.

The women showed a gun to employees and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money the suspects ran out of the store.

A police dog led officers to the Hunters Chase Apartments a short distance away, but no one was arrested.

No one was hurt during the robbery and the incident is under investigation.