Nitro Circus to perform at Day Air Ballpark in August

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Dragons announced that Nitro Circus will be performing at the Day Air Ballpark on August 28, 2021 at 7 p.m.

The event will include high-flying tricks on a variety of platforms including freestyle motocross, mountain biking, BMX, skateboarding, inline skating, scooters and more.

The performance was previously scheduled for May 15, 2020. All tickets for the original 2020 date will be honored on August 28.

“After the tremendous disappointment of having to postpone our North American tour for the past year, we are so excited to get back out on the road and deliver action-packed fun to live audiences again,” says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. “Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person. The Nitro Circus athletes have missed the roar of a live crowd and can’t wait to reconnect with our amazing Dayton fans this summer.”

Tickets for the show at Day Air Ballpark are now available for purchase here.