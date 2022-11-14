Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base may see and hear several training flights during the night this week, authorities said.

According to the 88th Air Base Wing, the Ohio National Guard’s 108th fighter wing will be running training flights during the evenings from Monday, Nov. 14 through Thursday, Nov. 17.

These flights are expected to occur until approximately 8 p.m. each night, according to a Twitter post. During this time, residents nearby may see or hear fighter jets taking off and landing. Flares will also be used during this time.