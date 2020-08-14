Nightly lane restrictions on US 35 in Greene County starting on Monday

A road closed sign on Chicken Bristle Road in Jackson Twp. on June 17, 2020. A bridge on the road is scheduled to be replaced by Montgomery County. (WDTN/FILE)

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes will be restricted on U.S. 35 starting on Monday evening as part of the Superstreet project in Greene County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Beginning Monday, August 17, and continuing throughout the week, Orchard Lane will be closed at U.S. 35 nightly for conduit and waterline installation. The overnight closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the following day. Traffic will be detoured to North Alpha Road and Heller Drive.

Weather permitting, the waterline at Orchard Lane will be completed by Saturday, August 22.

Currently, North Alpha Road remains closed at its junction with U.S. 35; however, it is anticipated that it will be open to traffic by Monday, August 17. In the meantime, motorists will continue to be detoured via Orchard Lane, Dayton-Xenia Road and Factory Road.

Arrow boards and signs will alert motorists of the work zone, and all work is contingent upon the weather. To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For additional information regarding the project, please visit the U.S. 35 Superstreet project page.