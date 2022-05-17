GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Nightly lane closures are to be expected as the US-35 Superstreet construction enters its final phase.

Lane restrictions will be in place nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and work will continue through the end of June. Short-team intermittent lane closures may also occur during daytime hours.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information in Ohio, visit www.OHGO.com.