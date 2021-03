RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes will be restricted on U.S. 35 starting on Sunday evening to complete pavement work.

Beginning Sunday, March 28 to Tuesday, March 30, there will be nightly lane closures from Steve Whalen Boulevard to I-675. The closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The city of Riverside said on Facebook that traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.