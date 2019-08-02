Nightly lane closures to begin Friday on I-675

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
construction_barrel_traffic_generic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nightly lane closures begin Friday on an area highway due to construction.

Between Aug. 2 and Aug 31, I-675 will see lane closures between 7 pm and 6 am. The closure will happen between State Route 725 and McEwen Road.

The closure becomes a double lane closure at 9 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

