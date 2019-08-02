Nightly lane closures to begin Friday on I-675

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Nightly lane closures begin Friday on an area highway due to construction.
Between Aug. 2 and Aug 31, I-675 will see lane closures between 7 pm and 6 am. The closure will happen between State Route 725 and McEwen Road.
The closure becomes a double lane closure at 9 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.