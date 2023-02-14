KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Night to Shine, part of the Tim Tebow Foundation’s mission to honor those with disabilities, was held worldwide Friday.

The event is free with the goal of putting on an unforgettable prom night experience for people 14 and older with special needs.

Kettering Assembly of God on East Stroop Road was one of the churches in the Miami Valley that took part.

A team of hair stylists and makeup artists gave more than a dozen girls the star-studded treatment ahead of the dance.

Linda Hamilton from the Designery in Beavercreek has volunteered in the past.

“I have a child who is a special needs child. She has Down Syndrome. I go out of my way to do what I have to to make her feel like a normal child,” says Linda.

Before rolling out the red carpet, the girls got their hair, nails, and makeup done. They were also given a dress and a tiara to wear.

Lisa Hamilton with the Designery helped style hair. It was her first year participating in the event.

“It’s heartwarming. It makes you feel good that you’re helping out others,” says Lisa. “To see the smile on their face is just enough for me.”

A Night to Shine started in 2014.

This was the first time since 2020 that A Night to Shine was back in person.