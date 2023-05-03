DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting on May 5, you will be able to enjoy a drink well into the evening hours at the Miamisburg DORA.
The DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, is a specific area that allows patrons to order alcoholic drinks from local businesses and then take the drinks outside to enjoy the sights.
On May 5, the DORA will be available seven days a week, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., the DORA website states.
Many local businesses are participating in the DORA, and will provide you with a designated cup for your drink. These businesses include:
- Bennett’s Publical
- Good Time Charlie’s
- Bullwinkle’s
- Legion
- Eagles
- Ron’s Pizza & Ribs
- Plaza Theater
- A Taste of Wine
- Watermark
- Curious Styles
- Star City Brewing
- Lucky Star Brewing
- TJ Chumps
DORA cups are welcome in many other shops and locations including:
- Baum Opera House
- Bear Creek Donuts
- Classic Stitch
- Dreamy Café
- Estates 2 Go
- Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop
- Hedy Riegle Studio
- Liberty Tax
- M & Company
- Miamisburg Art Gallery
- Modern Bliss
- Planogol
- Rustic Rental
- Silver Neon
- St. Michael’s Rosaries & Religious Articles
- Urban Loft Salon
- Whitman’s Bike Shop
- Willow Rust
For more information on the Miamisburg DORA, visit the website here.