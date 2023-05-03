DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting on May 5, you will be able to enjoy a drink well into the evening hours at the Miamisburg DORA.

The DORA, or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, is a specific area that allows patrons to order alcoholic drinks from local businesses and then take the drinks outside to enjoy the sights.

On May 5, the DORA will be available seven days a week, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., the DORA website states.

Many local businesses are participating in the DORA, and will provide you with a designated cup for your drink. These businesses include:

Bennett’s Publical

Good Time Charlie’s

Bullwinkle’s

Legion

Eagles

Ron’s Pizza & Ribs Plaza Theater

A Taste of Wine

Watermark

Curious Styles

Star City Brewing

Lucky Star Brewing

TJ Chumps

DORA cups are welcome in many other shops and locations including:

Baum Opera House

Bear Creek Donuts

Classic Stitch

Dreamy Café

Estates 2 Go

Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop

Hedy Riegle Studio

Liberty Tax

M & Company Miamisburg Art Gallery

Modern Bliss

Planogol

Rustic Rental

Silver Neon

St. Michael’s Rosaries & Religious Articles

Urban Loft Salon

Whitman’s Bike Shop

Willow Rust

For more information on the Miamisburg DORA, visit the website here.