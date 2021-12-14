WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The 88th Air Base Wing says the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing began conducting nighttime training flights on Monday, Dec. 13, and will continue night flying until Thursday, Dec. 16. This training will occur each night until around 12 a.m., as long as the weather permits.

The 88th Air Base Wing states residents in the area of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing throughout the night this week.