‘Night at the Air Force Museum’ brings history to life

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – During its “Night at the Air Force Museum” event, the museum opened its doors after hours and came to life with a variety of interactive exhibits.

Visitors could meet military reenactors, Star Wars characters, and zoo animals. They could also take an inside look inside a cockpit, experience virtual reality, and take a simulator ride.

“We’re constantly, in the museum, trying to find new ways to reach out to the visitors that haven’t been here ever or haven’t been here for a while,” said Michael Brimmer, Educational Division Chief. “We know how popular it was the last time we did this, so the director said, ‘Let’s give this a shot.'”

The event is based off the “Night at the Museum” movie trilogy starring Ben Stiller, where history literally came to life when the sun went down.

