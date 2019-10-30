NICU babies celebrate Halloween at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Miami Valley Hospital celebrated Halloween early with trick-or-treating.

Each child was dressed up in a costume, some of them made by the staff.

“It’s awesome,” said Krista Sheehan, Associate Nurse Manager with the NICU. “We love being able to celebrate these milestones and these happy moments with our families here.”

Their siblings also collected candy so they could be closer to their growing family.

