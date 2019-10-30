NICU babies celebrate Halloween at Miami Valley Hospital

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Miami Valley Hospital celebrated Halloween early with trick-or-treating.

Each child was dressed up in a costume, some of them made by the staff.

“It’s awesome,” said Krista Sheehan, Associate Nurse Manager with the NICU. “We love being able to celebrate these milestones and these happy moments with our families here.”

Their siblings also collected candy so they could be closer to their growing family.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS