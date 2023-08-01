DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — JUUL Labs reports that just one e-cigarette cartridge contains as much nicotine as an entire pack of cigarettes. In 2023, there has been an increase in reported incidents of liquid nicotine poisoning involving children compared to last year.

According to the National Poison Data System last year set an all-time high of nearly 6,700 cases involving exposure to e-cigarettes and liquid nicotine. According to the Center for Disease Control, a majority of these cases involved children under the age of 5 years old.

A 2016 law called the Child Nicotine Poisoning Prevention Act attempted to address this by requiring child-resistant packaging bottles of vaping liquid. However, experts say that the individual bottles containing the nicotine liquid can still be pried open.

Dr. Rukan S. Ahmed, a Primary Care provider at Kettering Health Medical Group Primary Care in Springfield, says that just one use can trigger an allergic response in certain people.

You can reach your local poison center by calling Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222.