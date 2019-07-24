NFL to build new turf field at Kettering Field park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The NFL announced today that they will be building an artificial turf field in Kettering Field park. This comes after the organization and city officials decided against using Triangle Park as the new field’s location, citing concerns over the site containing possible Native American artifacts.

“In honor of the NFL’s 100th Season, the NFL Foundation will fund the installment of a new artificial turf field in Dayton’s Kettering Park,” the NFL said in an online statement.

Dayton was home to the first-ever NFL game held in Triangle Park on October 3, 1920, when the Dayton Triangles beat the Columbus Panhandles 14-0.

The NFL’s original plans to commemorate the historic event by building a turf field at Triangle Park were put on hold back in May when the city began looking into concerns over a potential Native American burial ground in the area.

READ MORE: City of Dayton, NFL decides against building turf field at Triangle Park

A private company and the State Historic Preservation Office scanned the field with ground-penetrating radar and shared a final summary report with Native American stakeholders, who were consulted throughout the process.

A “unique and sizable” anomaly was identified in the soil that suggest it predates the park and may potentially be preshistoric.

As a result, the NFL and city officials did not feel it would be appropriate to build the field there, and began searching for another location, eventually settling on Kettering Field.

The NFL will host a “Way to Play Camp” with the Bengals at Kettering Field on Saturday, July 27 from 11 am until 1 pm.

You can find more information on that camp by clicking here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.