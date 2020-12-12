Next steps for vaccine in Miami Valley with first doses expected December 22

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Roughly 4,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine will come to Dayton on December 22 once it receives emergency authorization at the FDA.

Healthcare workers and seniors at living facilities will be the first to get the shot, but afterwards, there are questions about who’s next in line.

“That’s 4,500 people, every one of those is one person, is one dose, so that’s about as much as it really goes,” Miami Valley Hospital Assoc. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roberto Colón said.

Colón said it’s still too soon to know how many of those vaccines will go to public health and how many the hospital will receive from the December 22nd shipment.

The Ohio Department of Health also could not specify how quickly vaccine doses will be available to the public.

In the meantime, Miami Valley Hospital is planning how they’ll keep track of the vaccine once they give it to their workers, and eventually patients.

“We have to make sure we have a pretty good mechanism for helping people identify which one they had and, at the same time, ensure they come back for a second dose,” Colón said.

They’re also working out the details on storage and who will be first to get it.

ODH also said logistic details for the vaccine are in the works, including where it will sent, storage, and security.

The Ohio National Guard is preparing for the first arrival of the Pfizer vaccine next week.

“Everyone’s heard about the vaccine coming out, it’s going to come out of this warehouse, everyone understands what this means and they’re ready for this to take off,” Ohio Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Merle of the 121st Air Refueling Wing.

Miami County Public Health also expects to receive Moderna vaccines around December 22nd, however they don’t know how many they will get yet.