Nexstar, WDTN-TV to donate $60K to benefit Greater Dayton Disaster Relief and Oregon District Tragedy funds

IRVING, TX (Nexstar) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced today it will donate $60,000 to two funds established by The Dayton Foundation on behalf of WDTN-TV, Nexstar Broadcasting’s television station serving the greater Dayton area.

The Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund was created to benefit the thousands of residents affected by 15 tornadoes that ripped through the Dayton area last spring. The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund was created after the tragic mass shooting in the city’s Oregon District on August 4th. The $60,000 donation will be presented to the foundation by WDTN-TV Vice President and General Manager Joe Abouzeid in a ceremony during Five on 2 this afternoon.

“The resiliency shown by our friends and neighbors spotlights what Dayton Strong is all about,” said Abouzeid. “When a tragedy like this strikes, Nexstar and its employees come together and help one another and those most in need. We are all family. Giving back to the communities we serve in 115 markets across the country is core to Nexstar’s mission and we are proud to make this donation of $60,000 on behalf of WDTN-TV, Nexstar, and all of the company’s 13,000 employees.”

The Memorial Day tornadoes destroyed more than 1,200 structures and damaged more than 5,700 across the Dayton area. The Oregon District mass shooting claimed nine lives.

“The Dayton Foundation, on behalf of the Greater Dayton community, is so honored to accept these generous gifts from Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WDTN-TV for both the Greater Dayton Disaster Relief Fund and the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund,” said Michelle Lovely, Vice President of Development and Donor Services for The Dayton Foundation. “The outpouring of support and compassion for our community and the individuals and families most impacted by the Memorial Day tornadoes and the Oregon District mass shooting is nothing short of heartwarming. These gifts will provide much needed resources to help our community get back on its feet in the months and years to come.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.

