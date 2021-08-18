Nexstar donates $20,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton

IRVING, Texas (WDTN) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is donating $20,000 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Dayton, Ohio, on behalf of WDTN-TV and WBDT-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television stations serving Dayton and the surrounding area.

According to a release, the funds will be directed to the charity’s Keeping More Families Close capital campaign. The donation will allow the Dayton Ronald McDonald House to serve more families and provide families with better amenities such as an expanded kitchen, enhanced play and recreational areas, and dedicated work and wellness space. This vision was developed to increase access to top medical services for seriously ill children receiving care from the world class healthcare partners serving the Dayton region.

“WDTN-TV and WBDT-TV demonstrate time and again how much they care for families in our area,” said Rita Cyr, the CEO of RMHC Dayton. “Parents need the emotional and physical comfort and support that the Ronald McDonald House provides, and this generous gift will go a long way in providing some normalcy during a very stressful time.”

Commenting on the donation, Joe Abouzeid, Vice President and General Manager of WDTN-TV and WBDT-TV, said, “WDTN-TV and Dayton’s CW have had a longstanding relationship with RMHC Dayton and are excited to celebrate this partnership. Our parent company, Nexstar Media Inc., is proud to support their mission of keeping families close to their children and the medical care they need. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission and we are proud to make this donation on behalf of WDTN-TV and Dayton’s CW, Nexstar Media Group, and all of Nexstar’s 13,000 employees.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.