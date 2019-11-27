Newspaper to cut printing to 3 days a week due to sale

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Daily News will cut its printing from seven days a week to three days, according to the Dayton Business Journal. The cut is part of conditions made regarding the sale of Cox Media Group to Apollo Global Mangement’s Terrier Media.

Federal Communication Commission rules prohibit a TV or radio station from owning a daily newspaper in the same market. Cox was allowed to keep its daily paper due to being grandfathered.

The rule was changed in 2017 by the FCC, but the Third Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision in October, putting the sale in jeopardy. The FCC allowed approved the sale based on several stipulations including cutting the printing of Cox’s three area papers in Dayton, Springfield and Hamilton from daily to three days a week to comply with the court decision.

According to Radio and Television Business Report, the papers would need a waiver to resume daily printing or a sale back to Cox Enterprises.

Dayton Business Journal reports Cox Media Group President Kim Guthrie is planning a contingency to resume daily publication after the sale is complete, which is expected by the end of the year.

WDTN.com left a message with Cox Media Group Ohio for a comment but had not heard back as of the publication of this article.

The Dayton Daily News was founded in 1898 by James Cox, who later served as governor of Ohio and ran for president unsuccessfully in 1920.

