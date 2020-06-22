Newport Aquarium reopens to the public this week with new guidelines

NEWPORT, Ky. (WLWT) – Newport Aquarium is reopening this week to passholders and general admission guests after months of being shut down due to COVID-19.

The aquarium will welcome back annual passholders on Monday. All guests can return on Thursday.

Masks will be required, officials said, and each employee and visitor must have a touchless temperature screening before entering.

“As a means to keep each other safe and to help mitigate the spread of the virus, wearing a mask remains critically important. Children under three are not required to wear a mask,” a statement from the aquarium reads.

Additionally, capacity will be limited.

Passholders and general admission guests will be required to reserve the date and time they wish to visit the aquarium. Tickets can be purchased here. For guests with annual passes or who already have tickets purchased for a previous date, reservations can be made here.

“Our team has been taking great care of the animals, but we’re so excited to get them back their people watching time,” said Newport Aquarium Executive Director Eric Rose. “We’ve spent months thoughtfully preparing to reopen, and although the experience will be different, we’re confident these changes will help with the safety of our employees and guests and still get them what they love most about a visit to the aquarium.”