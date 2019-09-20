Foundation at Newport Aquarium looking for Celina boy who donated $5

NEWPORT, Ky. (WDTN) – The WAVE Foundation at the Newport Aquarium is searching for a Celina boy who wrote a note to the foundation and donated $5.

The aquarium’s WAVE Foundation posted on Facebook that they are looking for Tyler from Celina, Ohio. Tyler sent a letter that said “I am donate my money to help your animals. It may not be much but I want to help.”

The WAVE Foundation said it wants to say to “say a heartfelt thank you” to Tyler for giving “hard-earned money to the WAVE Foundation to help animals.”

“We are blown away by your heart, kiddo and we’d love to meet you!”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.