Newlywed couple robbed after wedding reception in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a robbery suspect after he robbed a newlywed couple as they were leaving their wedding reception in West Chester on Saturday.

The robbery took place just after midnight on Saturday when a male approached the couple as they were walking to their car in the parking lot of the Marriott Cincinnati North in the 6100 block of Mulhauser Road. The man pulled necklaces off the bride’s neck and fled in a white pick-up truck driven by another suspect.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-353-3040 or the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the West Chester Police Department’s tipline HERE.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.