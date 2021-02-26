Newly vaccinated Troy educators hoping COVID-19 vaccines will help with student’s mental health

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health held another vaccination clinic for Miami County educators with the help of Troy City Schools.

Friday, about 750 people were signed up to get their first dose of the vaccine. Around 400 of those people worked with Troy City Schools. Superintendent Chris Piper says that’s around 70 percent of their staff.

They offered other surrounding school districts the opportunity to get vaccinated at the same clinic.

” We knew that our health partners had a challenge trying to get vaccinations done in multiple districts in a very short window. So Troy being somewhat central, and one of the larger schools in the county we thought we’d be a good host site for that,” said Superintendent Chris Piper.

These were principals, teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, coaches and more. They say they are excited for the extra layer of protection the vaccine will offer.

While Troy City Schools are currently doing in-person learning (with an option for online learning for students who wish to stay virtual) many say things are not the same in the classroom right now.

“I really miss seeing their little smiles,” said first grade teacher, Angela Laird. “When they’re reading and learning new things in first grade, I can’t see that excitement.”

“One of the neat things that’s always interesting is watching the first graders lose their teeth but you cant see that anymore…The historic smiles of not seeing any front teeth we haven’t seen any of that this year,” said Haywood Elementary principal Muarice Sadler.

Troy High School Guidance Counselor, Paul Deliwiche, says he’s noticed an unmistakable impact on student’s mental health.

“It’s impacted students on so many levels, that I’m not even sure if they understand it,” said Delwiche. “Not having communication and not being around your friends teachers people who are here to care for you that toll was massive.”

Delwiche says he believes the shots will protect the individuals who take them, and also help the students who attend the schools.

“I think the shot is a good representation of us moving forward to something that’s normal for students,” said Delwiche.

Educators will return on March 19 for their second doses of the vaccine.