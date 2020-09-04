Newly-formed BioClear company uses biostatic technology to kill viruses for 90 days

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A newly-formed Dayton-based company is revolutionizing the way businesses are cleaned. The company uses biostatic technology to kill viruses, including COVID-19.

Charlie Carroll owns the City Church building on W. Fifth Ave., along with Table 33 restaurant and several others. He told 2 NEWS reporter Devero Bogart as his church was being sprayed, that it was important to find a way for people to practice their faith during this stressful time.

“So the question is ‘How do we make this environment, the church, as safe as possible?” said Carroll.

He said the best they found was BioClear, and has gotten the service done at the businesses he owns.

BioClear is both the name of the company and the biostatic surface defender that can be sprayed on floors, walls, tables, and more.

“It actually draws the viruses and microbes to the surface since it is positively charged, so anything that gets drawn to it gets killed,” said Bioclear president, Ryan McAnaul.

McAnaul said the formula is non-toxic, water soluble, and effective for 90 days. The product has been FDA approved since 2004 but before the pandemic, it was primarily used at food processing plants or medical labs, not at the local business level.

“Kind of view it as a bunch of mini spikes that are formed so when a virus, fungus, mold or whatever lands on it, it’s a mechanical kill not a chemical kill,” said McAnaul.

BioClear can be used at schools, homes, restaurants, and more. McAnaul said it’s priced per square foot and depends on other factors like how many surfaces they spray, if it’s been dusted before, etc.

Carroll said it was worth every penny for the piece of mind.

“We want to look our congregation in the eye and say that we know we have done our absolute best to keep them safe,” said Carroll. “With a peroxide based product, you can clean the surface and five minutes later if someone sneezes on it, it’s contaminated. This will continue to keep the space clean for 90 days.”