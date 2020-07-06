Newcom’s closing temporarily after employee tests positive for coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Newcom’s Tavern is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. They say they are closing until July 17 out of an abundance of caution to allow for a thorough sanitation of the entire building.

“We have contacted all employees and scheduled testing. We have also contacted and consulted with the Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health Department, who stated we are ‘doing everything right’ and appreciated our decision to temporarily close until testing was completed,” owners said in a Facebook post.

The employee last worked on Friday, June 26. Newcom’s says the individual is recovering and doing well. All other employees have been notified.

They say any patrons with concerns who visited Newcom’s on Friday, June 26 or after, should feel free to take advantage of free testing.

