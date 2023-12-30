DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As we’re heading into the new year, a common resolution is to exercise more. A gym in Dayton wants to give you the chance to see if they’re the right fit for your New Year’s goals before making the commitment.

CrossFit Dayton will hold an open house on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, to introduce people to the types of classes the gym offers. From 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the community is welcome to stop by, try a condensed CrossFit class and learn more about the gym.

“You got to start somewhere,” CrossFit Dayton coach Ben Norman said. “New Year, new beginning. It’s a great time to actually sit down and set a goal.”

When it comes to starting a fitness goal during the new year, Norman said a workout class creates structure and accountability.

“You can show up and people are here and they miss you when you’re gone and they’ll text you when you miss the workout that you say you’re going to be there for,” Norman said.

It’s also important to look for a program that makes exercising accessible for everyone, no matter their age or skill level.

79-year-old Martha Webb has been attending Saturday workout classes at CrossFit Dayton for several months now. She said the coaches tailor the workouts to her abilities.

“When you find out that you can do it and it makes you feel better, you know, it’s an okay thing,” Webb said.

CrossFit Dayton holds free community workouts on Saturday mornings year-round from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for people to try a class before joining.

“There’s a plan and there’s a path to get there, and it’s all just a matter of your willingness to come in and put in the time and effort,” Norman said.