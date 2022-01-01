DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With a new year, several new laws go into effect in Ohio and state lawmakers are looking ahead to 2022.

This year, who represents you in Congress may change, that’s because Ohio has a new congressional map.

“This is your representation in congress, it is your representation to the statehouse, so it matters and frankly what your district looks like matters because that’s who you’re going to be represented by,” Sen. Niraj Antani (R-Miamisburg) said.

The one of the biggest changes for the Miami Valley, Clark County is now divided into two districts.

Ohio was required to redraw its congressional maps to reflect the results of the 2020 census. It is currently being challenged with two lawsuits.

Another change for 2022, Ohioans will soon be able to bet on their favorite professional and collegiate teams after the state’s sports betting bill passed last month.

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has until January 1, 2023 to set up the system, allowing betting casinos and racinos, mobile apps and bars and restaurants.

“Finally after three years of deliberation and discussion, we are now seeing sports betting legalized, and I believe that the first bet will be placed in this calendar year,” Antani said.

Beginning July 1, consumer-grade fireworks will be legal on select days of the year– including New Year’s Eve and Day, days on and around July 4, Chinese New Year, Cinco de Mayo, Juneteenth, Labor Day, and the Hindu festival of Diwali.

Individual jurisdictions can still make their own ordinances about fireworks. Dayton City Commission voted to continue the city’s ban on fireworks despite the new state law.

Looking forward to 2022, Antani said lawmakers will be working on the state capital construction budget, which provides funding to Ohio colleges and universities.

“Which we want to make sure that, obviously, Sinclair and Wright State, you know, get their fair share, so that will be very important this year,” Antani said.

Antani said also on the agenda for lawmakers in the new year, discussions around vaccines and a constitutional carry gun law.