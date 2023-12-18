DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new partnership between Wright State University and Dayton Public Schools is promising tuition coverage for eligible students.

According to a press release from the university, it is starting the “Wright State’s Take Flight Program” in partnership with two DPS high schools, Belmont and Thurgood Marshall.

On an annual basis, up to 20 students from Belmont and Thurgood Marshall will be selected for the program. These students will be chosen while in ninth grade.

Once selected, students will be provided with personalized support and coaching while in high school and until they graduate from Wright State.

Eligible students must maintain a 3.2 GPA or higher, apply for federal aid, and ultimately enroll at Wright State’s Dayton campus.

Fees for housing, meals, books, supplies, transportation and personal expenses are not included.

Wright State President Sue Edwards is excited about the opportunities that the partnership provides.

“Most importantly, it greatly increases Wright State’s presence and visibility in one of the largest school districts in Raider Country. Wright State will now have a dedicated presence in Belmont and Thurgood Marshall High Schools, allowing staff to engage with students throughout their high school careers,” President Edwards said.

David Lawrence, the interim DPS superintendent, believes that the Take Flight Program will greatly benefit students.

“The Take Flight Program will make a big difference in the lives of 20 students and ultimately set them on a trajectory toward greater lifelong success. We are looking forward to seeing what students will accomplish because of this partnership and hope that more students can benefit in the future once the program gets underway,” Lawrence said.