Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city.

According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023.

The new location will offer smoked foods similar to those at the current Springboro and Mason locations. Some of the drinks at the Huber Heights location to be featured are:

Beer

Wine

Seltzer

Hard Cider

Spirits

Specialty Cocktails

Non-Alcoholic House-Made Sodas

In addition, a large taproom, outdoor biergarten, warehouse & production and a private event space.

President & CEO at Synergy & Mills Development, Jerad Barnett says the location was chosen due to “the proximity to the growth in northern Huber Heights and the Rose Music Center area as well as fantastic visibility from I-70”.

Warped Wing Brewing Co. has locations in Dayton, Springboro and Mason.

Construction is set to begin this fall and is anticipated to have a Spring 2023 completion date.