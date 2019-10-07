NEW VIDEO: Man fires gun at police, starts chase in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside Police released body camera and dash camera footage of a high speed police chase through several Riverside neighborhoods.

The video, which starts at the Yum Yum’s Beer and Wine Drive-through, shows a car allegedly driven by 26-year-old Adam Cottrill speeding down Spinning Road and away from police.

In the body camera footage, you can hear the police officer yelling “shots fired” and “my car’s been hit.”

The chase lasted about 10 minutes long and ended in a field near Burkhardt Avenue and Garland Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation, currently being handled by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

